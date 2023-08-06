The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .269 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 104th in slugging.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.1%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.4%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (27.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).

He has scored in 40 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .223 AVG .315 .331 OBP .412 .345 SLG .445 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings