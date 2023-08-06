The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .269 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 104th in slugging.
  • Perdomo has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.1%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.4%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (27.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 44
.223 AVG .315
.331 OBP .412
.345 SLG .445
12 XBH 12
2 HR 3
15 RBI 22
33/23 K/BB 23/22
7 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old left-hander started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
