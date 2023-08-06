Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Twins.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .250 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
- McCarthy has recorded a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- In 76 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (29 of 76), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.344
|.414
|SLG
|.252
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/16
|15
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Keuchel gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 35-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 14 appearances last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP, compiling a 2-9 record.
