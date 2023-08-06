Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Twins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .250 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

McCarthy has recorded a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.4%).

In 76 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.2% of his games this year (29 of 76), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .271 AVG .224 .312 OBP .344 .414 SLG .252 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/16 15 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings