The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Twins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .230 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with more than one hit on six occasions (11.5%).

In 52 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .304 AVG .165 .368 OBP .185 .406 SLG .266 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 11/7 K/BB 26/2 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings