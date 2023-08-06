Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tommy Pham (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.8%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Pham has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|3
|.306
|AVG
|.100
|.385
|OBP
|.182
|.537
|SLG
|.100
|13
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|0
|24/14
|K/BB
|5/1
|3
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- In his 14 appearances last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP, compiling a 2-9 record.
