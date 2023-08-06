On Sunday, Tommy Pham (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.8%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Pham has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 3 .306 AVG .100 .385 OBP .182 .537 SLG .100 13 XBH 0 6 HR 0 17 RBI 0 24/14 K/BB 5/1 3 SB 0

