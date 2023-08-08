Brandon Pfaadt gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-160). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won seven of its 16 games, or 43.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 48 of its 113 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-28 20-25 37-31 41-40 16-16

