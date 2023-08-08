On Tuesday, August 8 at 9:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) at Chase Field in the series opener. Julio Urias will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (8-6, 4.69 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-5, 7.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-19 record (winning 55.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won seven of 16 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win NL West +6000 - 4th

