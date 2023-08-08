Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 108 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He has a .280/.361/.526 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .283/.359/.496 slash line on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (8-6) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 80 RBI (152 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.420/.597 on the year.

Freeman has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 118 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.384/.582 so far this season.

Betts has picked up a hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

