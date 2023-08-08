Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Rivera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.292
|OBP
|.336
|.373
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
