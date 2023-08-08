On Tuesday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Rivera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .275 AVG .270 .292 OBP .336 .373 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings