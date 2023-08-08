Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .496 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his 105 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 54 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.296
|AVG
|.271
|.371
|OBP
|.348
|.476
|SLG
|.514
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (8-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.69 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
