Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .258.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- In 66.0% of his games this year (66 of 100), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.0%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 100 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.304
|OBP
|.307
|.500
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|36/13
|K/BB
|31/9
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
