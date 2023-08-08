On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .258.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

In 66.0% of his games this year (66 of 100), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.0%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 of 100 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .250 AVG .265 .304 OBP .307 .500 SLG .451 25 XBH 20 9 HR 9 32 RBI 29 36/13 K/BB 31/9 2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings