On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Washington Mystics (13-14) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Phoenix Mercury (7-20), airing at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have compiled a 9-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mystics have compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Washington is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Mercury's 26 games have hit the over.
  • In the Mystics' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

