The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .224.

In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.3%).

In 53 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .304 AVG .157 .368 OBP .176 .406 SLG .253 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 11/7 K/BB 27/2 3 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings