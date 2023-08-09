Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals right now have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +20000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.
- Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it gave up 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but just one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner ran for 782 yards (46.0 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (41.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (27.5 per game).
- Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Isaiah Simmons amassed 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
