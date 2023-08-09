Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Carson Kelly (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 28 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.079
|AVG
|.325
|.125
|OBP
|.378
|.079
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Miller (6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.26 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
