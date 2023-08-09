The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Carson Kelly (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Kelly has gotten a hit in 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 28 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .079 AVG .325 .125 OBP .378 .079 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

