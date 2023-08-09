Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 43 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 49 games this year (44.5%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .277 AVG .255 .359 OBP .322 .564 SLG .463 30 XBH 25 13 HR 10 35 RBI 35 42/24 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings