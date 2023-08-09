On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 109 hits, batting .279 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 10th in slugging.

In 67.3% of his 107 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .271 AVG .286 .345 OBP .373 .497 SLG .547 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

Dodgers Pitching Rankings