The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte at Chase Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 126 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 10th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 536 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach

