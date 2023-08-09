On Wednesday, August 9, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +115 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.26 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Diamondbacks and Dodgers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 43-29 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (59.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 13-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win NL West +6600 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.