On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

In 52 of 94 games this year (55.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.5%).

In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .221 AVG .311 .333 OBP .407 .342 SLG .439 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 34/24 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings