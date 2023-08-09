Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has had a hit in 66 of 101 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has an RBI in 38 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .245 AVG .265 .298 OBP .307 .489 SLG .451 25 XBH 20 9 HR 9 32 RBI 29 38/13 K/BB 31/9 2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings