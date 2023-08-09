Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pham has had a hit in 40 of 80 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (26.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
