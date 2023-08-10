The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -375 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -380 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has an ATS record of 3-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
  • In the Sun's 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • In the Mercury's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

