Mercury vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20).
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup in this article.
Mercury vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-375
|+280
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-375
|+260
|Tipico
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-380
|+280
Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has an ATS record of 3-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Sun's 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- In the Mercury's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
