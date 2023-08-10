The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has an ATS record of 3-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Sun's 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

In the Mercury's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

