The Connecticut Sun (21-7) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Mercury vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 9-17-0 against the spread this year.

This year, 11 of Phoenix's 26 games have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have struggled to put up points this season, ranking worst in the league with 77.1 points per game. They've done better defensively, ranking eighth by allowing 83.9 points per contest.

Phoenix is grabbing just 30.8 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for the Mercury in terms of turnovers, as they are accumulating 15.6 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

The Mercury are sinking 7.1 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while sporting a 32.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

So far this year, the Mercury are ceding 7.4 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 34.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 65.7% two-pointers (accounting for 74.6% of the team's baskets) and 34.3% threes (25.4%).

