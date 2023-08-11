Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- hitting .261 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (12 of 28), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 28 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.079
|AVG
|.325
|.125
|OBP
|.378
|.079
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
