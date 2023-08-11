Carson Kelly -- hitting .261 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 42.9% of his games this season (12 of 28), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 28 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .079 AVG .325 .125 OBP .378 .079 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings