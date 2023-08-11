The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has driven in a run in 43 games this season (38.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (44.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .271 AVG .255 .352 OBP .322 .553 SLG .463 30 XBH 25 13 HR 10 35 RBI 35 44/24 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

