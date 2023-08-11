On Friday, Corbin Carroll (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 109 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .276 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (72 of 108), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (40 of 108), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .266 AVG .286 .339 OBP .373 .488 SLG .547 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 44/19 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

Padres Pitching Rankings