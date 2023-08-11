Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58) and the San Diego Padres (55-60) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 11.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (8-8) for the Padres and Ryne Nelson (6-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 1-8-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 6-8 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (536 total, 4.7 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule