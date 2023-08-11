Juan Soto and Ketel Marte will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Padres are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+140). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 48 of its 115 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-30 29-28 20-25 37-33 41-41 16-17

