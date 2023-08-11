Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres head into the first of a three-game series against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Fueled by 359 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 536 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (6-6) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Nelson has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber

