Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (55-60) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58) will clash in the series opener on Friday, August 11 at Chase Field. The matchup will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (8-8, 2.69 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-6, 5.16 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 45, or 52.9%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Padres have gone 22-19 (53.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Padres have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win NL West +10000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.