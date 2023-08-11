Player props can be found for Juan Soto and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.356/.516 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.358/.492 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Snell Stats

The Padres' Blake Snell (8-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Snell has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9).

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 73 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .270/.413/.513 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

