Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on August 11, 2023
Player props can be found for Juan Soto and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.356/.516 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.358/.492 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Snell Stats
- The Padres' Blake Snell (8-8) will make his 24th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- Snell has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9).
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 30
|5.0
|4
|1
|0
|9
|4
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|at Phillies
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 73 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .270/.413/.513 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
