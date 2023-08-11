The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58) carry an eight-game losing streak into a contest versus the San Diego Padres (55-60), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (8-8) for the Padres and Ryne Nelson (6-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (8-8, 2.69 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-6, 5.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.16 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.16 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.

Nelson enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson will try to record his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Ryne Nelson vs. Padres

He will match up with a Padres squad that is hitting .239 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .411 (16th in the league) with 148 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Nelson has thrown 10 innings, giving up eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (8-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 2.69, a 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.298.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Snell has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

