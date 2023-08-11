Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 56.9% of his games this year (37 of 65), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 65), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has driven home a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 25 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.269
|AVG
|.270
|.287
|OBP
|.336
|.365
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|23/3
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.