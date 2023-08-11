Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 78 of 107 games this year (72.9%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (28.0%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had an RBI in 36 games this season (33.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (50.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .294 AVG .271 .369 OBP .348 .467 SLG .514 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 20 RBI 38 34/22 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

