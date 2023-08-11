On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .256 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 67 of 102 games this year (65.7%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (38 of 102), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .246 AVG .265 .302 OBP .307 .487 SLG .451 25 XBH 20 9 HR 9 32 RBI 29 40/14 K/BB 31/9 2 SB 0

