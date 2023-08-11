Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .256 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 67 of 102 games this year (65.7%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (38 of 102), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.246
|AVG
|.265
|.302
|OBP
|.307
|.487
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|40/14
|K/BB
|31/9
|2
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
