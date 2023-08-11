Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .227 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Ahmed has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 54 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.310
|AVG
|.157
|.372
|OBP
|.176
|.408
|SLG
|.253
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|11/7
|K/BB
|27/2
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.