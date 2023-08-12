Buddy Kennedy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Buddy Kennedy is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres August 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)
- Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Kennedy picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 29 games played (48.3%), including multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 29 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- In six of 29 games last season (20.7%), Kennedy picked up an RBI, and three of those games (10.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in 10 of his 29 games last year.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.304
|AVG
|.108
|.358
|OBP
|.195
|.457
|SLG
|.162
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Hill (7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
