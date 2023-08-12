Buddy Kennedy is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres August 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

  • Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
  • Kennedy picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 29 games played (48.3%), including multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 29 games last season, he hit only one homer.
  • In six of 29 games last season (20.7%), Kennedy picked up an RBI, and three of those games (10.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored a run in 10 of his 29 games last year.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 14
.304 AVG .108
.358 OBP .195
.457 SLG .162
4 XBH 1
1 HR 0
11 RBI 1
12/4 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Hill (7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
