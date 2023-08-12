Buddy Kennedy is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres August 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Kennedy picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 29 games played (48.3%), including multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 29 games last season, he hit only one homer.

In six of 29 games last season (20.7%), Kennedy picked up an RBI, and three of those games (10.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in 10 of his 29 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 14 .304 AVG .108 .358 OBP .195 .457 SLG .162 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 11 RBI 1 12/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)