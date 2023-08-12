Cameron Young is set for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (par-70) in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Young has shot under par 10 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -6 279 0 20 1 5 $3.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,243-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Young will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,346 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Young's Last Time Out

Young shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 27th percentile among all competitors.

Young shot better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Young recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Young recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Young's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Young had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Young finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Young finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Young Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.