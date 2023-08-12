The Arizona Cardinals have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the NFL as of December 31.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per contest.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (46.0 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (41.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (27.5 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Rondale Moore had 41 receptions for 414 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

Odds are current as of August 12 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.