The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Carson Kelly and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .210.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 29 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .098 AVG .325 .159 OBP .378 .098 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

