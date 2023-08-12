Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .263.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (70 of 112), with at least two hits 31 times (27.7%).
- In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-run games (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.355
|OBP
|.322
|.554
|SLG
|.463
|31
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|35
|46/25
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.