On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 109 hits, batting .274 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Carroll has recorded a hit in 72 of 109 games this year (66.1%), including 29 multi-hit games (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 56 of 109 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .262 AVG .286 .338 OBP .373 .481 SLG .547 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 46/20 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

