Diamondbacks vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59) and San Diego Padres (56-60) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 12.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (11-5) against the Padres and Rich Hill (7-11).
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Arizona is 18-11 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 541 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Twins
|L 12-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 6
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 8
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Julio Urías
|August 9
|Dodgers
|L 2-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Bobby Miller
|August 11
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Blake Snell
|August 12
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
|August 13
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo
|August 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen
|August 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Ty Blach
|August 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|August 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
