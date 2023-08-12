Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've gone 28-19 in those games.

Arizona has a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-61-6).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-31 29-28 20-25 37-34 41-41 16-18

