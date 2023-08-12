The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto take the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Arizona's .417 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (541 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Zac Gallen (11-5) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gallen is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Gallen is looking for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill

