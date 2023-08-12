Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Juan Soto and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 17th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 6 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Giants Aug. 1 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.

He's slashed .274/.355/.513 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 119 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.361/.499 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 110 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .272/.413/.516 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 at Mariners Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

