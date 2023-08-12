Following the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Eric Cole is currently fifth with a score of -4.

Looking to place a bet on Eric Cole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Cole has shot under par 14 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Cole has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Cole has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Cole has qualified for the weekend in nine tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -8 266 0 21 3 4 $3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Cole played this event was in 2023, and he finished fifth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 30 yards shorter than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,273).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Cole shot better than 90% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Cole carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Cole carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Cole's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last tournament, Cole had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Cole finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cole finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Cole Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.