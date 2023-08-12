Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .217 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 walks.
- Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (51 of 100), with at least two hits 11 times (11.0%).
- He has homered in 5.0% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Peterson has had at least one RBI in 18.0% of his games this season (18 of 100), with more than one RBI seven times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25.0% of his games this season (25 of 100), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.171
|AVG
|.260
|.275
|OBP
|.341
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|43/21
|K/BB
|39/17
|8
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.16 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
