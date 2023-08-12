Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .252 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- In 43 of 80 games this season (53.8%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.236
|.313
|OBP
|.356
|.400
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|32/9
|K/BB
|24/17
|16
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Hill (7-11) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed three innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
