Held from August 10-12, Jennifer Kupcho is set to compete in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR.

Jennifer Kupcho Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Kupcho has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Kupcho has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five appearances, Kupcho has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Kupcho has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -5 272 0 16 1 2 $667,105

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Kupcho has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,553 yards, while Walton Heath Golf Club will be 6,881 yards this week.

Kupcho's Last Time Out

Kupcho was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 89th percentile of the field.

Kupcho shot better than 95% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Kupcho carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Kupcho recorded seven bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kupcho's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

In that most recent competition, Kupcho's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Kupcho ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kupcho finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

+5000

